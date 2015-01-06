Free digital magazine on Affinity Designer to download today

We're big fans of Affinity Designer, a non-subscription-based, Mac alternative to Adobe Illustrator that launched last year. But getting your head round new software can sometimes seem daunting. So its creators, Serif, have released a digital magazine to act as a gentle introduction to the app and what it can do.

Created in iBooks format, the first issue of Affinity Review includes

an update on the latest Affinity developments

an interview with Jonathan Ball from pokedstudio

a meet and greet with the head of the Affinity dev team

a vector drawing tutorial from bubblefriends

a feature focus on the Pen Tool in Affinity Designer

details of an exclusive free vector brush set designed by Paulo Limoncelli

Best of all it's available to download here for free. We'd highly recommend this great read to anyone using, or considering using, Affinity Designer. (And we're not just saying that because they write nice things about Creative Bloq in the mag...)

What do you think of Affinity Designer? Let us know in the comments!

