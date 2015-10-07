Illustrator imagines Harry Potter Instagram accounts

Ever since the first Harry Potter landed on bookshelves, it has inspired children and adults alike, with J.K. Rowling's ingenious imagination taking us away from the troubles of the real world.
Illustrator Vitoria Bas loves the characters so much, she's imagined what their Instagram accounts would look like with this adorable new series. Set in the 90s – the era of the book series – Bas has depicted main players Harry, Hermione and Draco as well as the likes of Ginny, Neville and Professor Snape.
Bas' style is adorable, with the attention to detail – especially the comments from other characters – making this a brilliant project. Scroll down to see what your favourite characters would post and see more of Bas' work here.
[via Design Taxi]
