Illustrator imagines Harry Potter Instagram accounts

We love Bas' execution of each character

Ever since the first Harry Potter landed on bookshelves, it has inspired children and adults alike, with J.K. Rowling's ingenious imagination taking us away from the troubles of the real world.

Illustrator Vitoria Bas loves the characters so much, she's imagined what their Instagram accounts would look like with this adorable new series. Set in the 90s – the era of the book series – Bas has depicted main players Harry, Hermione and Draco as well as the likes of Ginny, Neville and Professor Snape.

Bas' style is adorable, with the attention to detail – especially the comments from other characters – making this a brilliant project. Scroll down to see what your favourite characters would post and see more of Bas' work here.

Hermione hits the books, as usual

Ginny oozes girl power on her account

Draco doesn't stop the showing off antics

Poor Neville only has a plant for a friend

Luna is away with the fairies

Voldemort hangs out with his favourite baddies

Of course Snape uses the black and white filter

[via Design Taxi]

