10 illustrations promoting gay rights at the Winter Olympics

The illustrations aim to support the LGBT community in Russia during the Winter Olympics

Tomorrow, the Winter Olympic Games kick off in Sochi, Russia. But recent legislation, along with official statements attacking and even denying the existence of the gay community in the country, has sparked controversy. As part of a series of international protests, illustration agency Anna Goodson has gathered artists to create a stunning series of designs, bringing together the worlds of sport and sexual politics in subtley clever ways.

"We are often asked to create images for clients," says agency head Anna Goodson, "but here was an opportunity for them to create something meaningful, personal and from the heart."

"We wanted to make a statement and show the world that our agency and illustrators don’t support discrimination or violence of any kind, regardless of religion, race or sexual orientation."

Check out the full range of illustrations at The Anna Goodson Illustration Agency.

[via Design Taxi]

