Mondo's Back to the Future album artwork revealed

Taylor's poster designs were adapted for the album artwork

Mondo is one of the most exciting teams out there, commissioning artists to create one-of-a-kind artworks, often celebrating cult movies. This album artwork for the re-release of the Back to the Future OST was created by Matt Taylor. "I was lucky enough to work with Mondo on poster releases for BTTF and BTTF II over the last year," he begins.

"When they asked me to produce a poster for part III and then to adapt my work to be used as sleeve art for the soundtrack rerelease on vinyl, I jumped at the chance. For the artwork for part III, I wanted to try and capture the old west vibe and have the image feel like a classic western movie poster and close out the series on a high.

I had the pleasure of working with direction screenwriter and creator of the movies Bob Gale who shared some of his amazing personal photos taken on set which helped inform part of the design process. To have his blessing on the art was a huge privilege. I grew up watching these movies – I couldn’t have asked for a better project to be a part of."

Having created artwork for I and II, Taylor jumped at the chance to complete his trilogy

His inspiration came from the 'old west'

