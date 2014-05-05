Album artwork of the week: Mondo's Jurassic Park OST

Putting more bite into your buck with these amazing album artwork designs

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. This week's selection is a very special offering from the folks over at Mondo, who are releasing the Jurassic Park soundtrack.

"There are two different versions. One, with artwork you might be familiar with by JC Richard that we are referring to as Version A. Version A, is pressed on 180 gram Black Vinyl, with randomly inserted 'Dilophosaurus' coloured Vinyl," they explain on their website.

"Version B, featuring all new artwork by Dan McCarthy, is limited to 1,000 copies and is pressed on 180 Gram Translucent Amber Vinyl." Whether you're a fan of the soundtrack or not, you can't deny that these records are truly a thing of beauty.

You can purchase both records over on the Mondo website.

Have you seen any inspiring album artwork? Let us know in the comments box below!