Back to the Future goes minimal with inspiring poster series

Geoff Bloom has created a homage to his favourite Back to the Future quotes

Back to the Future is arguably one of the world's most loved movies; with two sequels and a wealth of hilarious one-liners, plenty of designers over the years have payed homage to one of the best cult movies around. Graphic Designer Geoff Bloom is the latest, with this series of minimal posters.

"I've been working on a project called Cinema Obscura," he explains. "My first batch is dedicated to the Back to the Future trilogy, and it was just featured in the Design Museum of Boston." The series will continue bi-weekly featuring other films and you can now order prints starting at $19.55 (get it? Time circuits… 1955…)

Featuring obscure references, only hardcore fans will remember these iconic catch-phrases. Using only a select colour palette, the poster series comes together nicely and we can't wait to see which movie Bloom picks next. Here's a few of our favourite poster designs below.

