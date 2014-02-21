Win a new car in design competition for SEAT Mii

The SEAT Mii by MANGO is a city car with a special focus on design - and so it's not surprising that makers are wooing artists, illustrators and fashion designers with an enticing competition.

What do you need to do? Simply use the templates provided (shown below) to create a design for a shoe bag and make-up bag inspired by the Mii and the theme 'An urban car for a city girl'.

Your design must fit the provided templates

Note that you're not designing the product itself, but the design that adorns it. The brief also specifies a range of acceptable Pantone colours - you can find full information and the downloadable templates here.

The brief defines permitted Pantone colours for the different design elements

As well as winning a brand new vehicle, the winner will see their design produced in a limited edition series and given away with the first units of the SEAT Mii by MANGO cars. Plus five runners-up will win a stylish MANGO wardrobe worth €500 and get exposure for their work across both brands' online channels.

Designs must be submitted by Tuesday March 4, 2014. So what are you waiting for?