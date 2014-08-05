How to use the Perspective tools in Adobe Illustrator

The Perspective tool is one of those Illustrator tools that once you master how to learn, you'll wonder how you ever managed without it. At first glance it may look daunting and complicated but it's actually pretty easy to get to grips with.

In the easy-to-follow Illustrator tutorial above, we introduce you to the Perspective tool which allows you to create graphics in perspective, using the perspective grid. (Have we said 'perspective' enough?)

The tool works on established laws of perspective drawing, with the grid allowing you to approximately represent a scene on a flat surface, as it is naturally perceived by the human eye.

How to get rid of perspective grid in Illustrator

As incredibly useful as the perspective tool is, you may also want to switch it off while working on your designs. To view the default two-point perspective grid in a document, you can Click View > Perspective Grid > Show Grid.

You can also use the shortcut Ctrl+Shift+I to show - and also hide - the Perspective Grid.

