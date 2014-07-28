How to use the Blend tool in Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator has all the tools you need to create outstanding artwork. Some you might know of, others you might not be so familiar with. To help you really make the most of Illustrator's impressive features, we've put together a series of mini tutorials in our 2-Minute Illustrator Tool School.

In this video, we reveal how to use Illustrator's Blend tool to simply blend two objects together.

What can you do with the Blend tool in Illustrator?

The Blend Tool does exactly what it says on the tin. It allows you to blend objects and colours to create beautiful compositions. It is a live tool, meaning you can change its object or shape, its colour or position, and the blend will be updated live.

When following this tutorial, you might notice we've used Illustrator CC. But never fear if you don't have this version of the software, the Blend tool is in Illustrator CS6 and most earlier versions too.

