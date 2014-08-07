How to use the Shape Builder tool in Adobe Illustrator

The Creative Bloq YouTube channel is full of useful tutorials, great interviews and fresh video content relevant to the design community. And as part of this we have our 2-Minute Tool Schools – quick guides to the essential tools in Adobe's design software.

In the easy-to-follow Illustrator tutorial above, we introduce you to the Shape Builder tool which allows you to create simple shapes as a basis for more complex graphics.

Creative Cloud

Our short and snappy videos are designed for users of Illustrator CC but don't worry if you haven't signed up to the Creative Cloud yet, because the tools showcased are also included in Illustrator CS6 and some earlier versions too.

