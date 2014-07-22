How to use the 3D tool in Illustrator

The Creative Bloq YouTube channel is full of useful tutorials, great interviews and video content relevant to the design community. And as part of this we have our 2-Minute Tool Schools for Illustrator and Photoshop – quick guides to the essential tools in Adobe's design software.

In the easy-to-follow Illustrator tutorial above, we reveal how to use Illustrator's 3D functionality by creating a simple, editable 3D button.

Our tool school tutorials are designed for users of Illustrator CC but don't worry if you haven't signed up to the Creative Cloud yet, because the tools showcased are also included in Illustrator CS6 and some earlier versions too. We also have some great Adobe deals you can take advantage of today.

