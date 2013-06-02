ImagineFX 137 workshop files and resources

Topics

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 137, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from Stephen DeLalla’s training video, Introduction to V-Ray, which we review in the magazine.

Bring colour to Black Panther
Download assets

Give Harley Quinn a realistic look
Download assets

Expressing life's passions visually
Download assets

Create an environment with 2D and 3D
Download assets

Ink and colour a comic cover
Download assets

Underpainting techniques
Download assets

Download all workshop assets

Illustrate an older woman
Download video
Watch the video on YouTube

Paint muddy footprints
Download video
Watch the video on YouTube

Replicate the 80s airbrush look
Download video
Watch the video on YouTube

Present a character in a different way
Download video
Watch the video on YouTube

Show a figure struggling with a heavy object
Download video
Watch the video on YouTube

Download a clip from Stephen DeLalla's instructional video, Introduction to V-Ray, or watch the clip on YouTube.

