15 social media trends that defined a generation

Click on the image to see the full-size graphic

While on our travels arpound the web we spotted this on the blog page of cancer charity Anthony Nolan's site – a great infographic that lists the 15 biggest viral hits on social media in the last five years – so we had to share it with you!

The nicely designed graphic is a great reminder of some of those viral hits, but it's also a reminder that a lot of them had a charitable purpose, too.

