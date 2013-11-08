Welcome to a weird world where TV programmes are places

Click the image to see the full sized infographic

There's been some fantastic TV over the past year or so, including the likes of Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Doctor Who and Downtown Abbey to name but a few.

Design studio Dorothy decided to celebrate these creations with this slightly batty infographic that reimagines popular TV shows as if they were, er, neighbourhoods in Washington D.C.

Just like in the real life city, there are distinct neighbourhoods. For example, The Twilight Zone peers across the street at The Outer Limits, and both are connected by both a Quantum Tunnel and a Quantum Leap. You can buy a limited edition print of the TV infographic over on Dorothy's website.

