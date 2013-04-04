Topics

Reinventing the résumé as an infographic

By  

If you want a job in design these days, Microsoft Word is not enough! Design graduate Zhi Liang stands out from the design crowd with this minimal offering.

infographic résumé

In the design world, it's imperative that your résumé stands out from the crowd. Not only do your competitors have the skills - they know all about design too! These days, a simple A4 sheet listing your experience just won't do; it has to be bold, innovative and eye-catching in its approach.

So, we couldn't be happier that Singapore-based student Chen Zhi Liang was set a task by his graphic design tutor to do just that. The semester-end assignment was to create an infographic résumé and we think he's come up trumps with this design.

Showcasing the all-important qualifications and skills, the résumé is eye-catching without being overwhelming. Liang's minimal approach is perfect for an overcrowded job market. We'd definitely hire him!

See more of Liang's work over on his Behance page.

Do you have a résumé with a difference? Let us know in the comments box below!

