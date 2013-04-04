Reinventing the résumé as an infographic

Stand out in an overcrowded job market with a unique résumé

In the design world, it's imperative that your résumé stands out from the crowd. Not only do your competitors have the skills - they know all about design too! These days, a simple A4 sheet listing your experience just won't do; it has to be bold, innovative and eye-catching in its approach.

So, we couldn't be happier that Singapore-based student Chen Zhi Liang was set a task by his graphic design tutor to do just that. The semester-end assignment was to create an infographic résumé and we think he's come up trumps with this design.

Showcasing the all-important qualifications and skills, the résumé is eye-catching without being overwhelming. Liang's minimal approach is perfect for an overcrowded job market. We'd definitely hire him!

See more of Liang's work over on his Behance page.

