8 skills designers should be teaching their kids

Want your kids to follow in your footsteps? This infographic shows what you should be passing down.

You might be surprised by how much your career can teach your kid

Whilst you might not want your kid to follow completely in your footsteps, your time as a designer can offer some brilliant life skills that will only serve to help your kid be creative and confident in anything they do.

This infographic – created by mobile app Pumpic – highlights the entrpreneurial skills that often come with being a designer. '8 Entrepreneurial Skills That You Should Teach Your Kids' includes the likes of self-confidence and industriousness.

So whilst you're probably already teaching your kids these great skills, it's worth taking a look at what your career can do for those that'll be following. Take a look at those eight steps below and let us know how you get on!

skills to teach kids

skills to teach kids

skills to teach kids

skills to teach kids

