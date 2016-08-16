11 fantastic pieces of Stranger Things art

There are two types of people in the world: those who haven't seen the smash hit Netflix show, Stranger Things, and those who bang on and on about it with a fervour previously reserved for the likes of Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones.

It's a gloriously retro fantasy horror adventure created by the Duffer Brothers, inspired by all your favourite 80s classics such as E.T., The Goonies, Poltergeist, The Thing, Stand By Me and many more, with a fabulous cast of plucky kids, fretful parents and evil government scientists, and over the past few weeks it's touched nostalgia nerves worldwide.

The production's hit all the right retro notes, from the spot-on title sequence complete with a John Carpenter-style theme tune and Lucasfilm-like logo design , through to a pitch-perfect poster by Kyle Lambert (see it below), and naturally it's inspired artists and designers to create their own Stranger Things art.

We've hunted for our very favourite pieces of Stranger Things artwork and narrowed them down to (of course) the best 11. Enjoy the selection, but beware of mild spoilers; if you haven't seen the show yet then get on the case and then come back!