12 great new summer reads for creatives

You've got your holiday booked, new swimwear on order but what inspirational reads should you squeeze into your suitcase, too? Whether you're looking for guidance on how to get creative or interested in London's 1970s counterculture, check out this list of the newest reads in 2015.

Hardcover

Published: 13 Apr 2015

Typographer, designer and letterpress man Alan Kitching had had his work featured on nearly everything you can think of: posters, book covers, billboards – even postage stamps. Here he's joined together with Angus Hyland to create a comprehensive guide, from A-Z, of typographic founts. A must-read for all you typography lovers.

Hardcover

Published: 26 May 2015

Fan of the 19980s New York scene? Then you'll be familiar with the brilliantly talented Jean-Michel Basquiat. Born in Brooklyn, he was famously part of SAMO, the graffiti group before becoming a talented painter in his own right. Along the way he filled notebooks with his drawings and thoughts, seven of which Larry Walsh has edited into this book for you to understand a little more of what inspired him.

Published: 7 May 2015

If graphic novels are your thing then you definitely want to pick up a copy of The Art of Flying this summer, winner of the Cape/Observer/Comica graphic short story prize.Originally written in Spanish, it has only just been translated into English and, a detective novel of sorts, tells the tale of one man's attempt to understand his father's suicide.

Paperback

Published: 27 Apr 2015

If you're interested in 1970s countercultural London then make sure you check out The Writing on the Wall. Last published four decades ago, Roger Perry's collection of photos look behind London's graffiti scene which featured the likes of poet and playwright Heathcote Williams, journalist Neil Lyndon and even some of the guys from ska band Madness.

Hardcover

Published: 4 Jun 2015

What does a design need to create a memorable first impression? In the TED series Judge This, Influential designer Chip Kidd documents all of the first impressions he takes in in one day to show what engages us and what doesn't. Check out the other books in the series, too.

Hardcover – Illustrated

Published: 30 May 2015

How do the objects and things around us in our everyday life affect us? British product and furniture designer Jasper Morrison - part of a group of designers that use technology to work on a global scale - outlines what it means for him. A great read if you're interested in the inspiration behind furniture design.

Paperback

Published: 26 Mar 2015

Now released in Paperback, Director of the Design Museum Deyan Sudjic has written a compelling analysis of modern design. From the jumbo jet to the development of the humble zip, Sudjic offers an authentic view into absolutely everything, and more.

Paperback

Published: 30 May 2015

Being a great designer isn't always the only thing you need to be, well, a great designer. US Professor Robin Landa shows how being able to think strategic thinking and a strong understanding of communication and digital marketing can help make your designs scaleable.

Paperback

Published: 29 May 2015

Sometimes it's hard to get creative, right? And if you're expected to come up with the big ideas everyday, there's a lot of pressure to get the juices flowing. Author Maria Fabrizio believes that the trick is never to turn the tap off and, in this beautifully illustrated book, shows how you can achieve this.

Published: 13 Aug 2015

London street artist STIK's stick figures have visited more parts of the world than some of the most seasoned travellers. Now, the publishers behind Banksy's infamous Wall and Peace have compiled the first ever collection of STIK's work and the inspiration behind it. Without doubt, one of the most anticipated books of the year.

Published: 17 Apr 2015

The advertising world has changed considerably over the last few decades, all thanks to technology. Entrepreneur Diaz Nesamoney takes a look at some of the most recent innovations and how they affect how we communicate brand messaging. A heavier read than the rest on the list but interesting all the same.

Published: 21 Oct 2015

Not technically the summer, but if you're a Hunter S Thompson fan, then you're going to want to know about this upcoming release. In partnership with the Hunter S Thompson Estate, artist Troy Little has turned the crazy tale of Raoul Duke and Dr Gonzo's drug-fuelled road trip into a graphic novel. A must read!

What did we miss? Tell us what's on your reading list this summer in the comments below.

Words: Natalie Brandweiner

Main illustration: Maria Fabrizio

Natalie Brandweiner is a writer and social media expert, and is currently digital content marketer.

Like this? Read these!