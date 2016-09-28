7 ways to generate new ideas

How many of these habits do you make time for?

The verdict's still out on whether you can actually teach a person to be creative, but there are definitely habits and routines that artists and designers can get into that will help get their ideas flowing. After all, ideas don't just spring up out of nowhere. They emerge from research and real life experiences, which your brain has had time to process.

To speed this process along, the agency Alive With Ideas have created this infographic of useful ways to generate ideas. Whether you're working from home alone or as part of a bigger team, this graphic explains how to establish structured methods that will kick start your creativity.

Reading through this infographic is all well and good, but make sure you set aside some time today to put it into action. Who knows where the exercises will take you.