How the Brand Impact Awards trophies were made

The biggest names in branding were gathered earlier this year as the Brand Impact Awards 2016 winners were revealed. Now in its third year, the annual event hosted by Computer Arts celebrates the very best of the world's branding, with each winner receiving the coveted Brand Impact Awards trophy. But even the award itself is a wonderful piece of design.

Created by design agency Hacksaw in partnership with Yorkshire based laser specialists Cutting Technologies, the trophies were the brainchild of Hacksaw director Kyle Wilkinson. Different versions were made, including one for the winners, best in show and highly commended entries. These were coloured brass, copper and stainless steel respectively.

The trophies are made of 13 fins

Made of 13 individual laser cut 'fins', each trophy had the recipient's name engraved with a laser.

Jane Robinson, director and co-founded of Cutting Technologies said: “We’re very proud to, once again, be involved with the devolvement of these trophies. These awards are for the very best in design, and it’s only fitting that the trophies Kyle designed are of such a high standard.”

Each fin is carefully cut with a laser engraver

Computer Arts editor and Creative Bloq contributor Nick Carson was pleased with how the trophies turned out. "Following a hugely successful collaboration in 2015, we are delighted to be working with Kyle Wilkinson and Cutting Technologies again. Their stunning trophies really take the awards ceremony to the next level, and we were flooded with positive feedback about them last year from the world's top agencies."

Wilkinson agrees, adding that “the key to a successful and effective brand, is bringing together a variety of elements in a consistent and coherent package. That’s why the awards are made of individual segments that join together creating a futuristic and minimalistic trophy which can sit pride of place in any studio.”