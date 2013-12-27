25 incredible illustrations from 2013

Looking for a burst of illustrative inspiration? Then look no more. We've rounded up 25 of our favourite illustrations from 2013, and they're sure to get your creative motor running. And if that's not enough, there's plenty more where that came from in our free iPad app, Design Spring. Download it from the App Store today!

Interpret Durban 2013: Street Circus by Skye T Steen

Skye T Steen is a third year graphic design student at the Durban University of Technology, South Africa. She specialises in illustration and digital art.

Lathe Typeface by Alexander Klement

Alexander Klement is a graphic designer based in London. During his creative career Klement has worked for various clients, including The Sunday Times and Never Know Defeat.

Monster Masquerade by Chris Moran

Chris Moran is an animator/designer based in Manchester. He currently works for The Neighbourhood, a creative studio where stories and worlds come to life across many forms of visual communication.

Is Vegetarianism Dead? by David Senior

Associate creative director David Senior's approach to design is about getting to the core of the message, and presenting that message in the most concise manner possible. "The amazing thing is there will always be another challenge just ahead," he says. "And I will be there with my pen and sketchbook boiling it down to its very essence."

Popsicle Sans by Somaramos

Somaramos is a graphic designer/illustrator based in San Diego, California with a wonderful line in perky, colourful illustrations that incorporate the best of pop culture.

Peastag by James Wignall

James Wignall is a art director and designer based in London. Last year he was a winner at ADC Young Guns, an international annual competition and network of the best young creative talent in the commercial arts.

Not For Rental by Sam Chivers

Sam Chivers is a UK-based artist and illustrator, specialising in screenprinting and collage. Drawn towards a sort of pop surrealism, he fuses graphical and figurative elements.

Sir, You Are Being Hunted by Robin Wells

Robin Wells is graphic designer and illustrator from Bath, England. His career has seen him work with a range of clients worldwide, inclduing social media experts and charity organisations to bakeries and production factories.

Office Politics by James Gilleard

James Gilleard is an illustrator and animator living and working in London. By his own admission, he loves "old cartoons, 1950s animation, vintage film posters, pulp comics, past future predictions, birds, dinosaurs, robots, 1960s cars and loads of other rubbish!".

The Art of Defacement: Afternoon at Greenwich by Thomas Robson

Thomas Robson is an artist and designer with 18 years' experience as an award-winning BBC designer. He specialisies in the fields of interactive design for web & TV, plus the project management of large scale website design & build teams.

Underwater Mess by Alexander Szukalski

Alexander Szukalski created KOOK Culture - a collection of art and design projects and handmade clothing and lifestyle products. Beginning in the skate park, Szukalski prides himself on handmade, one off and ultimately special creations.

Beastly: Horny by Magdalena Werner

Third year graphic design student Magdalena Werner enjoys designing for both digital and print. Experimenting with traditional media, such as paint and pencils, Wener makes full use of white space within her work. Look closer and her cultural roots and Polish traditionalism can easily be spotted within her work.

Muses by Arkadiusz Walerczuk

Arkadiusz Walerczuk is a freelance illustrator, graphic artist and designer, based in London. A multidisciplined artist, Walerczuk has so far spent his career creating realistic illustrations and logotypes for various advertising agencies and publishers.

Marauding Harlequin Flitters by Mr Flurry

Leigh Flurry is an illustrator and designer based in Bristol, UK. He specializes in character design, typographic form, vector design & repeat patterns. He likes: Enormous amounts of tea, Super Nintendo, the stay Puft marshmallow man, Psychedelic graphics and pop art, Scotch bonnet's and most importantly, originality.

Wonderbeasts by Johanna Basford

Johnanna Basford is an illustrator and ink evangelist who prefers pens and pencils to pixels. She creates intricate, hand drawn illustrations predominately in black and white. Basford graduated in 2005 from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee with a degree in Printed Textiles. Since then, she set-up her own studio and began on her mission to vanquish the vector and champion the hand drawn line.

Mr Shiny Metal Box by Craig Minchington and Yema Yema

Craig Minchington is a Welsh digital artist, living in Bristol, creating under the alias Adora. He has been making things light up and shine since Photoshop CS3. During his creative career, Minchington has worked on projects for many leading brands, including Coca-Cola, Nestle, Unilever, and Krispy Kreme as part of Epoch Design.

Character designer and illustrator Mercedes Crespo aka YemaYema is based in Marietta, GA, USA. Originally from Guayaquil, Ecuador she graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2005 and has been working as a freelance artist ever since.

American Gothic High by Steve Simpson

Steve Simpson is a freelance, award-winning illustrative designer. Originally from Manchester, England but now firmly based in Ireland, Simpson works in the areas of packaging design, illustration and art for children’s books. He has also regularly had work exhibited in London, LA & New York.

Azalia by Archan Nair

Archan Nair is a self taught visual artist, illustrator and art director, specialising in mixed media, illustration, and digital art. A freelance artist, Nair has collaborated with various companies and individuals around the world such as Canon, Nike, Tiger Beer, and Sony.

Shattered by Grégoire A. Meyer

Photographer Grégoire Meye grew up in France and is currently based in London. His growing photography and art career leapt forward in 2010 with recognition by the Sony World Photography Awards. Since then, he has gone on to win numerous awards and showcase in multiple exhibitions.

Frammenti di amarezza/Giuditta by Biagio Pandolfi

Italian artist Biagio Pandolfi specialises in branding, graphic and editorial design. During his creative career he's worked as a graphic designer for various companies, including an architectural firm in the Czech Republic and a design company in Rome.

Roadways by Timothy J. Reynolds

Tim Reynolds is a designer and illustrator based in Milwaukee, WI. After attending the school for architecture, he then worked in a design firm or two, before quitting his job and travelling the country. He is currently working as a full-time 3D illustrator for a marketing firm.

Nearsighted Intuition by Anneli Olander

Swedish illustrator and artist Anneli Olander grew up in a small town, deep in the thickly forested, copper-rich Swedish province of Värmland - and later found happiness in the poetic and coffee sipping urban jungle of Stockholm. She has been freelancing since January 2007 when, at the age of 26, she started her own company A.Olander Illustration.

Eraserhead by Geo Law

Geo Law has reimagined the classic David Lynch movie in this mind-blowing illustration here. A freelance Illustrator, Law hails from Sheffield and is creative director of Hantu Collective.

Jean-Maurice Damour's Deployed

Jean-Maurice Damour is a French illustrator based in Lyon. He has developed the skills you see above by working in different positions as graphic designer and photo-retoucher between Paris and London.

Proximity is the first illustration of four that explore the theme of lovers

Cambridge illustrator Shane Lynch has been working in design for a number of years. His portfolio showcases his array of talents that enable us to enter into his weird and wonderful world. This piece, entitled Proximity is the first in four illustrations based around the theme of lovers. We have truly fallen for this guy!

