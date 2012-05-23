Is this video from Pentagram the best showreel ever made?

Pentagram are the world's leading independent design consultancy; run by 19 partners who are all forerunners in their specialist design areas. The company has solidified itself in London, New York, San Francisco, Berlin and Austin, specialising in everything from architecture, interiors and products to posters, books and websites.

Created to showcase its portfolio, 'The Forty Story' tells the tale of a boy born on the day Pentagram opened and how his life has been tracked by forty years of Pentagram design. It was written by Pentagram London partner Naresh Ramchandani and Tom Edmonds. The direction was in the capable hands of freelance motion designer Christian Carlsson.

With this video, we at Creative Bloq feel that the showreel has well and truly been reinvented. It's a refreshing and quirky take on showcasing a portfolio, which engages clients, users and designers alike. But don't just take it from us; we got in touch with some leading designers who shared their thoughts on 'The Forty Story'.

Steven Bonner says

"I'm loathed to call this a showreel because it's so much more than a simple stitching together of work. It's a lovely and engaging piece in it's own right that hooks you with a well paced story and humorous narration. I'd say it's the most exciting video promo of it's generation."

Simon Jobling says

"With such a diverse and impressive range of clients through the years, the Forty Story is a brilliant approach to create an emotional connection between them all. The images speak volume but the accompanying dialogue and soundtrack set a great tone to the showreel, emphasising the bond Pentagon have built up with their customers and portfolio. It's a lovely idea well executed."

Sarah Parmenter says

"The narrative seemed confusing with the content until I realised it was referring to the agency as a third person throughout. Watching it a second time made me appreciate it for what it was though, which is an utterly fantastic piece of work."

Elliot Jay Stocks says

"I'm not sure it's the best showreel ever made, but it does offer an impressive overview of the high-profile brands Pentagram have worked with over the years. The trouble is, while it's quite enjoyable to watch and serves as a great introduction, the showreel - like so many showreels - doesn't offer any detail on what work was actually done. Was it a whole brand identity? Just a portion? Perhaps some print work or web work, but not others? I don't mind it not having those details because it is just an overview, but no, I don't think it's the best showreel ever made."

