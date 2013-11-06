Google offices get a Lego Star Wars makeover

We're big fans of Lego at Creative Bloq, so when we came across this brilliantly inventive art installation we just had to tell you about it.
Created by design studio Drzach & Suchy for the Google Zurich office, 'The Force' consists of a white wall with a mammoth 16,000 Lego bricks embedded onto it. The piece took around 10 hours to complete, with many Lego enthusiasts lending a hand.
Using their token light-dependent, textured pixel technique, an image of either Yoda or Darth Vader appears, with 'shadow casting panels' shifting from one silhouette to the other. May the force be with you, Zurich!
[via Design Taxi]
