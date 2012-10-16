Annotate your PDFs with this handy iPad app

PDF Cabinet is an easy-to-use editor and organiser for the portable document format.

While visually it might not be to everyone’s taste, the interface apes a real-world metaphor that clearly works: documents live in bound paper folders housed within an oak-styled cabinet interface.

The feature-rich app enables you to manipulate PDFs in a range of ways

You can tap and hold a document to drag it into a folder, delete, print, or share it through email, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. A briefer tap brings up options to edit properties, duplicate, lock or open a document, as well as view earlier collated versions of the same file.

The app integrates with Mail and Safari, but the in-app import option allows you to download documents directly from a URL or even convert photos from your photo library for viewing and storage.

The interface is speedy, intuitive and responsive

And editing is responsive, fast and a delight: tapping on the current page draws down a menu bar with contents, a bookmark tool and further view options, as well as a handy collaboration feature for sharing the currently viewed PDF with other Cabinet users within Wi-Fi range. See the app in action in this video:

Key info

Price: £1.99 / $2.99

Universal: No

Version: 1.0.3

1.0.3 App size: 35.2 MB

35.2 MB Developer: Com Tec Co Ltd

Com Tec Co Ltd Age rating: 4+

This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue 22.

