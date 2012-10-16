Annotate your PDFs with this handy iPad app

PDF Cabinet is an easy-to-use editor and organiser for the portable document format.
While visually it might not be to everyone’s taste, the interface apes a real-world metaphor that clearly works: documents live in bound paper folders housed within an oak-styled cabinet interface.
You can tap and hold a document to drag it into a folder, delete, print, or share it through email, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. A briefer tap brings up options to edit properties, duplicate, lock or open a document, as well as view earlier collated versions of the same file.
The app integrates with Mail and Safari, but the in-app import option allows you to download documents directly from a URL or even convert photos from your photo library for viewing and storage.
And editing is responsive, fast and a delight: tapping on the current page draws down a menu bar with contents, a bookmark tool and further view options, as well as a handy collaboration feature for sharing the currently viewed PDF with other Cabinet users within Wi-Fi range. See the app in action in this video:
Key info
- Price: £1.99 / $2.99
- Universal: No
- Version: 1.0.3
- App size: 35.2 MB
- Developer: Com Tec Co Ltd
- Age rating: 4+
This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue 22.
Liked this? Read these!
- 10 best iPad art apps for painting and sketching
- TouchDraw: vector drawing app
- 40 best iPad apps for designers