Breaking Bad redesigned as a Lego videogame

You've seen Lego Star Wars, Lego Indiana Jones, and Lego Lord of the Rings, but what if cult US drama series Breaking Bad was added to the Lego videogame oeuvre?

Well wonder no more, because Walter White, Jesse Pinkman et al have been rendered in Lego by Brian Anderson for this brilliant parody video.

The video have been as lovingly crafted as any of the Lego gaming franchise, and is a real delight. As you can see, the coin-collecting gameplay will be familiar to anyone who has played LEGO games before - but be aware of spoilers for the end of seasons three and four in the clip!

What film or television programme would you like to see crafted in Lego? Let us know in the comments box below!