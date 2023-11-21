I'm tracking Apple Black Friday deals early – and so far I'm impressed

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) Hiya, it's Georgia, CB's Editor taking over for a while. I have to say I'm surprised by the amount of deals available already. And given Amazon has a policy to refund the difference if any product you buy gets cheaper (at least in the UK, we are waiting for confirmation on other territories), there will be cases where it doesn't make sense to wait to buy. So that's reassuring.

I know some people don't care about this, but the Apple mouse has come in for some criticism over the years. It's because it has the charger port on its underside. That means, unlike all other Bluetooth meece, you can't use the Apple mouse when you're using. A bit of a design fail. Well, there are rumours that that might all change, alongside a new USB-C post too. Read more about that here. And while we're talking about mice - you can currently get 34% off the black Apple Mouse - down from £99 to £65.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple may not be known for its budget products. And for good reason. You have to pay for quality, after all. That's why the Mac mini (M2) was such a revelation. An M2-chipped computer for under £650. That's also what makes this deal such a peach. You can get the 256GB SSD, M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU and 8GB RAM for £595. Of course, you need a monitor, keyboard and mouse already. But if you do, this is absolutely one of the best value PCs out there.

(Image credit: Mous / CASETiFY / BURGA / Creative Bloq) Already have all the Apple products you need? That's cool. But what about accessories? If you've recently purchased the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max then we have a dedicated guide to the very best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases for creatives, ranging from the ultra-magnetic to cases with springs on the edges (seriously) for top-level protection from hefty drops and daily damages.

(Image credit: Apple) If you're planning to make a big purchase directly from Apple this Black Friday, we advise that you wait until the big day itself (November 24) through to Cyber Monday (November 27) instead of shopping early – as Apple has a gift card promotion running through these dates only where you can get an Apple gift card worth up to $200 with eligible purchases. Take a look at our article for the full details, but to summarise, the gift card amount you will receive depends on which Apple product you buy, with MacBook Black Friday purchases offering the maximum $200 gift card reward, and Apple accessories such as Airpods and the Apple Watch reaping the minimum $50 amount.

(Image credit: Apple ) Wait, what?! Did I just black out for a month or did Apple actually release a new iMac? Weren't Apple done with that line... or did it just feel that way? Don't know about you, but even though they look beautiful in their current form, I had the impression that Apple kind of forgot about its all-in-one PC. It was the original iconic Apple product, but last updated in 2021, and 2015 before that, it feels like it's been grossly overlooked. Anyway, I'm going to keep an eagle eye out for iMac deals this Black Friday. I'll be honest, there aren't usually great discounts on them... but let's bring the iMac back! UPDATE: I've found it. The first price cut of the new M3 iMac... save £50 (well, I din't say it was a huge price cut. Down from £1,599 to £1,549.

Now I've got myself a new toy... I need more toys, right?! If you're getting a new iPad like me, I suggest you check out our article on the best drawing apps for iPad. With 23 options, it's not exactly a quick read, but if you just want all the info on the best apps for drawing – some of which are free – then it's what you need.

Woo hoo! Christmas has come early for me. I went ahead and got myself a new iPad! I went for the 10th Gen classic – with its camera on the landscape side of the tab, it's buzzing A14 chip, and beautiful, big, bright screen. I actually poured over our reviews on the 10th Gen and the 9th Gen iPad, and it was a close call. Although the 9th is the older generation, it's still a cracking tablet, and with a record low Black Friday price of £229, it's really appealing. But I don't want to replace this iPad for a good few years, so thought the newer tab will just have more life in it. Also, it may be cosmetic, but I far prefer the edges of the newer 10th Gen iPad... any way, yay me!

(Image credit: Apple) And as if to prove the point below, check out this deal: the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are down from £229 to £199 over at Amazon. This is nicely labelled 'Black Friday deal' to distinguish it as an official BF deal, and it's also at it's lowest price on Amazon (though I think it's gone lower over at other retailers).

Amazon has not always covered itself in glory around the big retail events. As a deals editor, I've seen the crossed out price suspiciously raised just before an event like Black Friday, so it seems the saving that you're making is bigger than it actually is. This is not illegal, as the crossed out price represents the original retail price. But it is dishonest when it's applied to products that have long been sold for under the original retail price. Either way you slice it, it's not great practice. However, it seems things have changed a bit over in Amazon HQ. We're now getting more honest prices, and also a really handy text tag noting when a product is at its 'lowest price in 30 days'. I've checked these with the price comparison app Camel camel camel, and it's all legit. Good work Amazon!

OK, it may seem like I'm obsessed with Apple Watches... and that's because I kind of am. I recently got an Apple Watch 9, having not had a smart watch at all, and it's quite an experience. I've found it can really help me in how best to physically negotiate the day (from wake to sleep). One aspect of it I wasn't expecting – something concisely covered in Joe's article How Long Does and Apple Watch Last. Well worth a read before you click buy on your new purchase...

Speaking of the Apple Watch, according to a newly granted patent filing by Apple, the Vision Pros may very well end up taking design cues from the Apple Watch, rather than old school chunky ski goggles. We report on it here, and it's a good read. We are, you may have guessed, into Apple, so for all your Apple news and rumours, check out our Apple content.

(Image credit: Apple) I was never an Apple Watch fan. Never got the appeal. Then I recently got one, and I get it. It seems to aiding me in living a slightly-more-focussed-and-healthier-life. Looks cool too. And the lateset generation of the Apple Watch SE has a chunk cut off its price. 24% to be exact. You can get it down from $249 to $189, saving you $70. Not too shabby!!