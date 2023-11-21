Live
I'm tracking Apple Black Friday deals early – and so far I'm impressed
We're here searching for offers on iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and accessories so you don't have to.
We're huge lovers of Apple's tech at CB, and have spent years tracking Apple deals. So it's safe to say, we're the ones to trust with your Black Friday spends. But isn't it a little early to be trawling the net for the best deals? Well, most retailers have already started their Black Friday sales and we've already seen a record-low iPad 10.2, crashing down to $229 at Amazon. So in short, no!
And there's more to come. We combine our knowledge of MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and Apple Pencils with our super-sleuth price history tracking abilities, to give judgements on which deals are really worth it, which generation product you actually need (hint: it isn't always the newest one), and when to hit "buy".
So settle in as we present our pick of the Apple Black Friday deals available today. You'll also need our product-specific hubs, like the MacBook Black Friday deals page, and handy resources like the iPad generations guide, and Apple Watch 8 vs 9 comparison.
Apple Black Friday Quick Links
Best retailers in the US
- Amazon: Save up to 30% on iPad, MacBook and more
- Apple: Up to $200 gift card (live November 24)
- BestBuy: Up to $250 off across the range
- B&H Photo: Best for deals on previous-gen MacBooks (save up to $1,900)
- Walmart: Sale starts Nov 22 – see deals here
Best retailers in the UK
- Amazon: Save up to 23% across the range
- Apple: Up to £160 gift card
- Argos: Savings on Apple, and a price promise
- Currys: 86 Apple deals to pick from
- John Lewis: Small-ish savings so far
- Very: Competitive discounts, especially on iPad
Editor's picks: Our curated list of the best Apple deals right now
Best Apple Black Friday UK deals
iPad (9th Gen, 64GB):
£365 £295 at Amazon
Save £70: For a high quality tablet for browsing and streaming, you can't go wrong with this model. It might not have all the bells and whistles of the Air or newer classic iPad, but it sure has its place – and this is a great rock-bottom deal.
Price check: £329 at Apple
iPad (10th Gen):
£499 £437 at Amazon
Save £62: We think this is one of the better iPad deals available so far. We reviewed this iPad when it came out and it confused us with its high specs and performance, with the price an issue given it's meant to be a basic option. But this price helps to clear that up – it's the lowest price we've seen.
Price match: John Lewis £479
MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 8GB RAM):
£1,699 £1,549.97 at Amazon
Save £149.03: A discount on the most recent MacBook? Yes please! If you're a creative pro, this will give you all the power you need. Need more than the entry-level specs? There's also £200 of the M3 Pro version with 18GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD.
Price check: Apple £1,699
MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023):
£1,399 £1,249.97 at Very
Save £149.03: We're big fans of the new, larger MacBook Air which is incredibly compact and light for a laptop with a 15-inch screen. This is the best price we've seen in the UK, and Very is matching it.
Price check: Amazon also £1,249.97
Apple Watch SE 2:
£219 £209 at John Lewis
Save £10: I'm currently wearing one of these (in starlight, thanks for asking), and it does everything I need it to do, even though it doesn't have all the fancy features of the Ultra 2. If you want messages, calls and fitness tracking, and can skip the outdoorsy stuff, this is for you. A small discount perhaps (on the 40mm version), but still the cheapest price we've seen the SE 2 hit in the UK. The US has seen some better prices.
Price check: Amazon £219 | Apple £219
Apple Pencil 2:
£139 £89 at Amazon
Save £6: I have one of these, and it gives you everything you want from a stylus. With enough tricks to keep you learning, it's perfect for digital artists thanks to its pressure levels and tilt sensitivity. Even just note-taking is a dream. £89 is a record-low by £10.
Price check: Currys £96 | Apple £139
Apple AirPods Pro 2:
£229 £199 at Amazon
Save £30: Surprisingly, this is cheapest we've seen the AirPods Pro 2 go – this model has been lacking in deals so far. So £30 off is a good thing. Sure, they might go lower during Black Friday Proper but nothing in life is certain.
Price check: Argos £229 | Currys £229
Apple Magic Mouse:
£99 £65 at Amazon
Save 34%: You may have seen us get a little cross at the ridiculousness of the charging port's position on this mouse – but it's still a lovely piece of kit. And this is a lovely price for the black or white versions. The black usually retails at £99, fyi, with the white at £79. We're not sure why.
Price check: Currys £74.99 (white) | Apple £99
Best Apple Black Friday US deals
MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 1TB SSD):
$2,399 $2,199 at B&H Photo
Save $200: This is the only model left at B&H that still has $200 off. A step up from the starting configuration, boasting an 18-Core GPU and a 1TB SSD, it only makes sense if you need these higher specs. Need something a little more basic? Amazon has the 512GB SSD with $150 off, now $1,849.
Price check: Apple $2,399 | Amazon $2,249
MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022):
$1,099 $949 at Best Buy
Save $150: I'm currently typing on this laptop. It's portable, light, has an immense battery life (serious surprising), and has a glorious screen. Best Buy has the best deal available on the OG MacBook Air size in its latest version. This was even cheaper last week, at a record low price of $899. (See our review).
Price check: B&H Photo $949
iPad Air (5th Gen):
$599.99 $499.99 at Amazon
Save $100: For power and a better screen than the basic model (perfect for digital art and sketching), the iPad Air could be your best bet. With its Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, it's got the edge. We gave it an almost-perfect score of 4.5 stars in our review.
iPad (9th Gen, 64GB):
$329 $229 at Amazon
Save $100: For a high quality tablet for browsing and streaming, you can't go wrong with this model. It might not have all the bells and whistles of the Air or newer classic iPad, but it sure has its place – and this is a great rock-bottom deal.
Price check: $329 at Apple
Apple Watch SE 2:
$249 $189 at Amazon
Save $60: I'm currently wearing this watch, and though it doesn't have all the outdoorsy features of the Ultra 2, I honestly think it does everything I need it to. Fitness tracking, messages, calls – I'm not Bear Grylls so I don't need anything more. And this is an unprecedented price. Boom.
Price check: Best Buy $189
LIVE: Latest Updates
Exactly which Apple Watches will get discounts is up for debate, we are seeing some excellent deals on the Apple Watch SE 2, which is $179 in the US at Amazon. The UK deal isn't quite as spectacular, it's £229 at Amazon.
But there's a decent deal in the UK on the Apple Watch 9 – which is a big surprise. It's got £20 off at John Lewis, bringing it down to £379.
Hiya, it's Georgia, CB's Editor taking over for a while. I have to say I'm surprised by the amount of deals available already. And given Amazon has a policy to refund the difference if any product you buy gets cheaper (at least in the UK, we are waiting for confirmation on other territories), there will be cases where it doesn't make sense to wait to buy. So that's reassuring.
I know some people don't care about this, but the Apple mouse has come in for some criticism over the years. It's because it has the charger port on its underside. That means, unlike all other Bluetooth meece, you can't use the Apple mouse when you're using. A bit of a design fail.
Well, there are rumours that that might all change, alongside a new USB-C post too. Read more about that here.
And while we're talking about mice - you can currently get 34% off the black Apple Mouse - down from £99 to £65.
Apple may not be known for its budget products. And for good reason. You have to pay for quality, after all. That's why the Mac mini (M2) was such a revelation. An M2-chipped computer for under £650.
That's also what makes this deal such a peach. You can get the 256GB SSD, M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU and 8GB RAM for £595. Of course, you need a monitor, keyboard and mouse already. But if you do, this is absolutely one of the best value PCs out there.
Already have all the Apple products you need? That's cool. But what about accessories? If you've recently purchased the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max then we have a dedicated guide to the very best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases for creatives, ranging from the ultra-magnetic to cases with springs on the edges (seriously) for top-level protection from hefty drops and daily damages.
If you're planning to make a big purchase directly from Apple this Black Friday, we advise that you wait until the big day itself (November 24) through to Cyber Monday (November 27) instead of shopping early – as Apple has a gift card promotion running through these dates only where you can get an Apple gift card worth up to $200 with eligible purchases.
Take a look at our article for the full details, but to summarise, the gift card amount you will receive depends on which Apple product you buy, with MacBook Black Friday purchases offering the maximum $200 gift card reward, and Apple accessories such as Airpods and the Apple Watch reaping the minimum $50 amount.
Wait, what?! Did I just black out for a month or did Apple actually release a new iMac? Weren't Apple done with that line... or did it just feel that way?
Don't know about you, but even though they look beautiful in their current form, I had the impression that Apple kind of forgot about its all-in-one PC. It was the original iconic Apple product, but last updated in 2021, and 2015 before that, it feels like it's been grossly overlooked.
Anyway, I'm going to keep an eagle eye out for iMac deals this Black Friday. I'll be honest, there aren't usually great discounts on them... but let's bring the iMac back!
UPDATE: I've found it. The first price cut of the new M3 iMac... save £50 (well, I din't say it was a huge price cut. Down from £1,599 to £1,549.
While we're talking iPads – if you want a much broader look at what iPad is still relevant and a good buy in November 2023, check out our iPad Generations piece.
Now I've got myself a new toy... I need more toys, right?!
If you're getting a new iPad like me, I suggest you check out our article on the best drawing apps for iPad. With 23 options, it's not exactly a quick read, but if you just want all the info on the best apps for drawing – some of which are free – then it's what you need.
Woo hoo! Christmas has come early for me. I went ahead and got myself a new iPad! I went for the 10th Gen classic – with its camera on the landscape side of the tab, it's buzzing A14 chip, and beautiful, big, bright screen.
I actually poured over our reviews on the 10th Gen and the 9th Gen iPad, and it was a close call. Although the 9th is the older generation, it's still a cracking tablet, and with a record low Black Friday price of £229, it's really appealing.
But I don't want to replace this iPad for a good few years, so thought the newer tab will just have more life in it. Also, it may be cosmetic, but I far prefer the edges of the newer 10th Gen iPad... any way, yay me!
And as if to prove the point below, check out this deal: the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are down from £229 to £199 over at Amazon.
This is nicely labelled 'Black Friday deal' to distinguish it as an official BF deal, and it's also at it's lowest price on Amazon (though I think it's gone lower over at other retailers).
Amazon has not always covered itself in glory around the big retail events. As a deals editor, I've seen the
crossed out price suspiciously raised just before an event like Black Friday, so it seems the saving that you're making is bigger than it actually is. This is not illegal, as the crossed out price represents the original retail price. But it is dishonest when it's applied to products that have long been sold for under the original retail price. Either way you slice it, it's not great practice.
However, it seems things have changed a bit over in Amazon HQ. We're now getting more honest prices, and also a really handy text tag noting when a product is at its 'lowest price in 30 days'. I've checked these with the price comparison app Camel camel camel, and it's all legit. Good work Amazon!
OK, it may seem like I'm obsessed with Apple Watches... and that's because I kind of am.
I recently got an Apple Watch 9, having not had a smart watch at all, and it's quite an experience. I've found it can really help me in how best to physically negotiate the day (from wake to sleep).
One aspect of it I wasn't expecting – something concisely covered in Joe's article How Long Does and Apple Watch Last. Well worth a read before you click buy on your new purchase...
Speaking of the Apple Watch, according to a newly granted patent filing by Apple, the Vision Pros may very well end up taking design cues from the Apple Watch, rather than old school chunky ski goggles.
We report on it here, and it's a good read. We are, you may have guessed, into Apple, so for all your Apple news and rumours, check out our Apple content.
I was never an Apple Watch fan. Never got the appeal. Then I recently got one, and I get it. It seems to aiding me in living a slightly-more-focussed-and-healthier-life. Looks cool too.
And the lateset generation of the Apple Watch SE has a chunk cut off its price. 24% to be exact. You can get it down from $249 to $189, saving you $70. Not too shabby!!
Good morning Apple fans! Creative Bloq deals editor Beren Neale here, aiming to bring you all the great Apple deals this Black Friday, from iPads to MacBooks.
It may seem like Black Friday comes earlier every year, because it does! But mine is not to reason why... mine is to report on the good deals when they arrive, and they're arriving right now!
Deals like the 9th Gen iPad going for $229, down from $329 over at Amazon, will probably not be bettered over the Black Friday weekend. But I do foresee many more great deals popping up from now until then. And I'll be here to call them out.