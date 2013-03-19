New logo for telcomms giant

A new brand and a new identity for the telcommunications giant

Telkom Group Ltd. is a telecommunications provider based in South Africa, which operates in more than 38 countries throughout the African continent. It fully entered the mobile market in 2010 as 8ta, then in March this year the company announced a new brand, Telkom Mobile. Now it's released this new logo design (above).

The two brands will co-exist for the time being, with the mass market 8.ta continuing to be the brand name for a core set of products within Telkom Mobile.

What do you think of the typography?

Telkom describes the new brand as "a high-quality network offering great value to data-hungry consumers and those who make high volumes of voice calls".

Over time, the new logo will form the basis of a gradual repositioning of the Telkom group’s green and blue telephone logo.

The new logo will be the basis of a gradual repositioning of Telkom’s green and blue logo

Black and blue

Featuring the Telkom name in black bold lettering with 'Mobile' written below in a blue handwriting font, the new logo was designed by advertising agencies JWT and G2 in consultation with Telkom Mobile employees and the group’s executive committee.

We're not sure if it necessarily refects the high-end message though - what do you think? Share your views in the comments below!

Liked this? Read these!