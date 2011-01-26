WordPress passes a million mobile users

WordPress has announced that it now boasts over one million mobile users across all platforms. Since launching the WordPress app for the iPhone in 2008, the popular blogging service has added tools for BlackBerry and Android.

Tying in with this milestone, WordPress has revealed that it is now offering a mobile service for Nokia smart phones, available from the Nokia Ovi Store. Version 1.0 of the Nokia app offers the same functionality as the latest versions for other platforms, including image and video posts.