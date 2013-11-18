Guillermo del Toro's wonderfully weird new project

The book features a load of inspirational characters - some more gruesome than others

We're huge fans of Guillermo del Toro here at Creative Bloq. The Mexican filmmaker has created some of the very best movie monster designs in recent years and his keen eye for intricate and wonderfully weird character design has seen him quickly become a cult figure.

With a whole host of films under his belt, he's decided to release 'Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' - a huge, inspiring look at at how the man's mind works with behind-the-scenes peeks at his notebooks, scrapbooks and sketches.

The book features a tonne of inspirational character design - some more gruesome than others - and proves why Del Toro is one of the leading experts in his industry.

