Journey to Middle Earth with this beautiful Chrome experiment

Taking place in Middle Earth, the final installment of The Hobbit will be released on December 12th. To celebrate the momentous occassion, Warner Brothers, North Kingdom and Google have teamed up to create a truly immersive experience with The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies website.

"This was an overwhelmingly exciting project for us here at North Kingdom," said David Eriksson, Chief Creative Officer at North Kingdom. "Our challenge was to really push the boundaries of what is possible in a digital experience, drawing inspiration from the world of Tolkien and the drama world that has been built up throughout 14 years of epic films."

Including characters such as Biblo and Gandalf, the stunningly beautiful 3D animations really make Middle Earth come to life. There's 'Hero’s Journeys', an area of the platform that will allow people to relive all of their epic Middle-earth adventures as well as a new peer-to-peer social battle experience. It's certainly got us in the Middle Earth mood.

What did you make of this Chrome experiment? Let us know in the comments box below!