11 great examples of local web design meet-ups

Thanks to enterprising and hardworking members of the web design community there have never been more opportunities for you to meet fellow designers in your local area. Local grass roots events are small, intimate affairs created to bring the community together in an environment where you can learn, share ideas and get to know each other. Attending these events is a great way to trigger inspiration and build your professional network.

Second Wednesday

“Second Wednesday is a gathering of people from (or wanting to get into) the web and related creative industries.”



Where: Nottingham

When: Second Wednesday of every month

Online: secondwednesday.org.uk

MK Geek Night

“MK Geek Night is a new, FREE Milton Keynes based event for the creative industries. A chance for people to meet up over a few beers, and chat about the web, design, UX, development, creativity, photography and more.”



Where: Milton Keynes

When: Every 3 months

Online: mkgeeknight.co.uk

Portsmouth Freelancers Meet

“Portsmouth Freelancers Meet is a monthly meet up for all kinds of freelancers - we are mostly web designers, web and app developers, graphic designers and film makers, but any kind of freelancer is welcome.”



Where: Portsmouth

When: Second Tuesday of every month

Online: www.pfmeet.co.uk

The Digital Pond

“A free meet-up group for like-minded web professionals to meet and share ideas, techniques and experiences.”



Where: Central London

When: Next event is July 27th 2013

Online: thedigitalpond.com

Cheltenham Geek Nights

“Cheltenham Geek Nights is a place for Software Developers, Designers and general techies to get together, learn and have fun.”



Where: Cheltenham

When: Next event is July 22nd 2013

Online: www.meetup.com/Cheltenham-GeekNights

Northern Digitals

“A monthly meet up where digital creatives from in and around Manchester can get away from their screens and talk to other digital creatives.”



Where: Manchester

When: Every month

Online: www.meetup.com/northerndigitals/

GeekUp

“GeekUp is a community of web designers, web developers, and other tech-minded folk from the UK. It's a grassroots knowledge sharing and networking social for folks involved or interested in the web and technology industry.”



Where: Events take place in Blackpool, Doncaster, Grimsby (East Coast), Hebden Bridge, Lancaster, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Preston, Sheffield and Staffs

When: Varies. Monthly in Nottingham and Liverpool

Online: geekup.org

Multipack

“Every month we get together to discuss all things design, code, standards and technology, and we put on regular events to help us all share our knowledge, skills and talents.”



Where: Birmingham and Leamington Spa

When: Birmingham is the 2nd Saturday of each month, and Leamington Spa the last Tuesday

Online: multipack.co.uk

Design and Banter

“Every month, a group of talented web designers get together in London to trade stories, share ideas, drink beer, bowl and play table tennis.”



Where: Central London

When: Every month

Online: designandbanter.com

Summit Awesome

“Designers, developers, builders, thinkers. Anyone who breathes the web is welcome for food, drink, chat, and the occasional hackathon.”



Where: Varies. Past events have been in Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Oxford

When: Varies

Online: summitawesome.co.uk

Refresh Teesside

“An event for the hundreds of creative businesses in Teesside who can benefit from knowing each other.”



Where: Middlesbrough

When: Monthly

Online: www.refreshteesside.org

HydraHack

"A meetup for developers in Birmingham, who enjoy meeting likeminded people."

Where: Birmingham

When: Roughly every three months

Online: hydrahack.co.uk

Do you attend or organise any local web design meet-ups? Let us know in the comments.