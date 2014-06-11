12 reasons to attend Generate New York

Enter the code generate100 at the checkout this week to get $100 off your ticket to Generate New York!

Generate New York is the conference for web designers presented by net magazine and Creative Bloq. Have you got your ticket yet? Here are 12 excellent reasons to show up.

01. Enjoy an outstanding speaker line-up

Some of the faces you'll see at Generate

We’ve put together a stellar bunch of people for this event. Besides the keynote speakers, Ethan Marcotte and Dave Shea, we’ve got Karen McGrane, Jenn Lukas, Carl Smith, Derek Featherstone, Jen Simmons, Brendan Dawes, Nicole Sullivan, Viktoria Harrison, Cap Watkins, Jon Setzen and Ian Coyle.

02. Pick ‘n’ mix

We’ve arranged the talks into two tracks this year so that you can pick talks most relevant to your job, tailoring the day to match your interests.

03. Discover tomorrow's trends today

Our speakers are all experts in their respective fields. Many are carrying out the experiments, and making the discoveries that will shape tomorrow's biggest sites. Come along and learn the principles you need to stay ahead of the curve.

04. Meet speakers for design one-to-ones

A Generate London attendee chats with Oliver Reichenstein

A number of our speakers will make themselves available for five-minute one-to-one sessions with attendees. This is a chance to talk to a super-smart industry leader about anything you like! You can get feedback on a particular piece of work, get advice on a problem or just have chat. Those signed up to participate so far are: Jen Simmons, Karen McGrane, Ethan Marcotte, Derek Featherstone, Carl Smith and Brendan Dawes.

05. Attend Virb's interactive workshop

Some of the templates provided by Virb

A great bunch of companies are helping us to hold Generate this year, and two of them are running workshops for you to attend on the day. You’ve probably heard of Virb - it’s a web builder for making beautiful, responsive websites. In the Virb workshop, Jose Soto will explore the questions that every web designer should ask themselves before deciding to code a site from scratch. You might be surprised at what a website builder can do for you, and how much time it can save.

06. Enjoy live infographics with SoDA

SoDA, The Global Society for Digital Marketing Innovators, will hold a social experiment to determine what traits and preferences web designers have in common. Expect live infographics and a lighthearted diversion during your coffee break.

07. Take advantage of a superb networking opportunity

We’re sure you’ll be blown away by the talks, but people sometimes say that the best thing about conferences is meeting fellow attendees. This is a chance to make contact with lots of fellow web folk in a fun, energised environment - who knows what opportunities could come out of these meetings.

08. Meet Ethan Marcotte, Dave Shea, Karen McGrane, Jenn Lukas and Carl Smith

Hanging at the Houndstooth

A special pre-event has been arranged for the night before the conference in which Carl Smith will interview Ethan Marcotte, Dave Shea, Karen McGrane and Jenn Lukas in the Houndstooth pub on 8th Ave. This is an opportunity to meet these exciting people in an intimate setting while enjoying some free drinks and cupcakes courtesy of our sponsor, Media Temple. We're also handing out conference badges, so you can avoid the morning rush by registering early.

09. Meet your Dribbble friends

Meet fellow Dribbble pixel pushers in person

Get to know your online pals over some free drinks and snacks at the Dribbble Meetup taking place alongside the pre-event. Dribbblers can get a discounted conference ticket price by using the code Dribbble20 when registering at generateconf.com.

10. Party the night away

The Salon at Hudson Terrace

When all the talks and activities are done, there’s an after party at Hudson Terrace that kicks off at 7pm, again sponsored by Media Temple.

11. Make a trip of it

BAMcinemaFest 2014

If you’re not based in New York, why not take a trip to the city for a few days? There are plenty of other great things going on at around the same time such as Make Music New York on 21 June, which is a festival of over 1000 free concerts held in public spaces throughout the day. There’s also the BAMcinemaFest 2014 taking place from 18 to 29 June, and the River to River arts festival, which is on from from 19 to 29 June.

12. Watch the World Cup amidst the unique vibrancy of New York

Nearby Hell's Kitchen and the Meatpacking district are pulling out all the stops for the World Cup, with many offers of cheap or even free drinks, themed pizzas, "jaegerschnitzels", prizes and general mayhem. Here's a list of 22 bars and restaurants that have great things planned.

