The 2013 .net Awards: open for voting!

Our previous awards events have celebrated some of the biggest names in the industry. But, as the leading lights already know they’re special, this year we’re honouring those who look set to be the movers and shakers of tomorrow. And we need your help!

We currently have shortlists of 10 contenders per category, which were derived from the public nominations process that took place last month. We now need your help to whittle those lists down to a final three per category that will be submitted to our expert judging panel. The three nominees with the most votes from .net readers will make the shortlist, and the panel will pick a single winner for each award.

You can cast your vote for each category by heading over to the dedicated awards website. Many of the nominees are newcomers that may be unfamiliar to you, so be sure to click through to their personal sites to get a taste of their achievements.

This year we want to give some recognition to new designers and developers who have made a splash in the last 12 months. There are awards for the best young achievers under 25 and we’re also recognising the talents of startup founders with an award for best entrepreneur. Side projects, new technologies, open source projects and new agencies also get a chance for glory. Here are the 10 awards we'll be handing out at a special event later in the year:

Game changer of the year

Best new web technology

Open source project of the year

Best online portfolio

Side project of the year

New entrepreneur of the year

Brilliant newcomer of the year

Young developer of the year

Young designer of the year

Best new agency

Cast your votes now!