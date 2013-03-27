AngelHack announces worldwide hackathon

AngelHack, the organiser of "largest hackathon startup competition", has announced the project has “just got bigger”.

The next AngelHack kicks off in a month’s time, with events on April 27 and 28, in both Los Angeles and London. Global events will continue until mid-June in destinations including Paris, Moscow, Sydney, Seoul, Guadalajara, Santiago and many other cities.

During its two to three days, the competition is designed to bring together: about 200 talented developers; app technology providers keen to see their APIs integrated; and platform owners keen to expand their content ecosystem, according to a press release.

If all goes to plan, over 10,000 developers could be involved in AngelHack 2013, and the best teams from every city’s event will be entered into the AngelHack Accelerator Program.

Over the next three months, AngelHack will “help them [developers] get from ‘hack to startup’” and then “invite everyone out to meet the top brass of Silicon Valley”, to pitch concepts to a panel of leading investors and tech industry insiders.

Previous AngelHack winners were, unsurprisingly, full of praise for the venture. London-based Testlio co-founders Marko Kruustuk and Kristel Viidik called AngelHack an “awesome experience” that “opened up opportunities you wouldn’t get otherwise”. Erol Toker, founder of PhoneME, revealed AngelHack made the service's team “take a leap on a simple idea" that wouldn't have been built elsewhere. Toker said meeting incredible developers and visionary investors helped take the company to the next level.