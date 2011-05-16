Cloud Computing World Forum in London

All about the cloud: the Cloud Computing World Forum

The third annual Cloud Computing World Forum, which features all of the key players within the Cloud Computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) markets, is taking place from 21 to 22 June in London.

The two day conference, expected to attract 2,500 attendees, will focus on the most important topics currently affecting the cloud industry – from security to implementation. There will be more than 120 speakers who will discuss the ABC of cloud computing in three theatres: Approach (which is all about strategy), Build (all the technical stuff you need to know) and Connect (covering mobile and social).

Standout speakers at the Cloud Computing World Forum include Sebastien Marotte, VP of Enterprise EMEA, who will explain what lessons Google has learned from consumer IT, and Adrian Gardner, CIO at Nasa, who will take about the cloud as a business strategy. Other speakers include experts from BP, Microsoft, Channel 4 and HM Revenue & Customs.

If you're interested in attending the Cloud Computing World Forum, please visit www.cloudwf.com to register for a free pass.