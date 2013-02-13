The Designer's Guide to London

London is one of the most creative and exciting cities in the world. Designers move from all over the world to live in this vibrant metropolis and now, certain areas of London are home to more artists than anywhere else in Europe.

But what is it about the city that attracts all this creative talent? What do these artists do and where do they go to keep them inspired? Well, we asked London-based designers to send in their hang-out recommendations and, after an overwhelming response, we've collated the information to create this awesome designer's guide to London.

So if you're heading to this brilliant city and want to know the top places to eat, shop, go for a beer, visit, and much more, then look no further! We've even divided the designers' recommendations into six segments for you, so dive in and discover what's going on in London...

A quick note...

"We'd like to say a massive thank you to every single person who got in touch to offer help with this brilliant feature. We had an overwhelming response and still have many entries to add to each category so look out for your awesome suggestions in regular updates. Once again, thank you all - we couldn't have done it without you." - The Creative Bloq team

We'll be updating this post regularly, so mail us with your suggestions - and tell us about your London experiences in the comments below!