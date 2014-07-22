Code-savvy design tool Macaw gets major update

Jeffrey Zeldman calls Macaw the "superhot web design tool of the future". Why? It's a slick web design tool that enables you to create clean HTML, CSS and JavaScript, and it's just had a massive update.

Version 1.5 of Macaw features rich text options, enabling you to create and style nodes such as anchors, spans, strongs and ems. You can style them differently on each breakpoint and Macaw will publish them in clean, succinct styles. You can also add can add hover, active and focus states for any element, and manage states per breakpoint in order to fine-tune your responsive web design with better visual feedback.

To help you with responsive web design, Macaw 1.5 features display toggles that allow you to control the display and visibility properties for elements. There's also a new embed tool that enables you to add videos, maps or iframes to your site, and custom responsive properties for every breakpoint. And for the final touch, Macaw 1.5's layout engine has been improved to make it faster and more accurate than before.

If you like the sound of all this, get a move on because Macaw 1.5 is on sale for the next two days; it's yours for $99 rather than the usual $179. And if you're intrigued, why not give it a test drive? There's a 30-day trial version available that you can download today.