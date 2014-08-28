Digital divide: debugging the gender gap

CODE is a new documentary that delves into the subject of gender in the digital world, specifically the dearth of American female and minority software engineers and the reasons for it. And, in preparation for the docu's release, the CODE team has released this informative and engaging teaser trailer.

Earlier this year, the San Jose Mercury News reported that "US universities will graduate about 400,000 computer scientists between 2010 and 2020, a decade during which 1.4 million US computing jobs will open up, leaving a gap of about a million computing jobs".

So why, despite the high demand for coders and lucrative job opportunties are women not pursuing careers in computer science? CODE looks at this in detail, covering various contributing factors, including cultural stereotypes, lack of role models, sexism, limited access to computer science education.

For more information, visit the CODE website.