This documentary about the web needs your support

The creation and development of the web is a story that’s always been worthy of a film treatment, but no one has stepped up until now. The two Matts of Bearded have set out to capture a transitional moment in the history of the web, the moment at which the proliferation of mobile devices is bringing about a monumental shift in how we consume and build websites.

They’ve already interviewed a bunch of smart, interesting people who are all strong influencers of the direction that web-building is taking, including Ethan Marcotte, Luke Wroblewski, Stephen Hay, Sara Wachter-Boettcher, Josh Clark, Jenn Lukas, Greg Hoy, Jennifer Robbins, Val and Jason Head, Jason Grigsby, Stephanie Hay, Kevin Hoffman, Ben Callahan, and more.

Now they’re looking for funding so they can interview even more great people and achieve a higher production value. There are a couple of weeks to go and they still need a bit more money, so take a look at their pitch over on Kickstarter.

Bearded was shortlisted for the Agency of the Year accolade in this year’s net awards, and you can read our interview here to see all the other cool things they do.