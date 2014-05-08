Events site Upcoming.org to return

Andy Baio launched Upcoming.org in 2003 to help people keep track of interesting arts and tech events, and to see which ones their friends were attending. It was a big hit, and he sold it to Yahoo in 2005 in the hopes that their resources would help it grow even more. Unfortunately it didn't receive the attention it deserved and Upcoming.org was "sunsetted" last year.

Yahoo recently sold the domain back to Baio, and now he wants to use modern web technologies to build a bigger and better version of the site. He's seeking crowdfunding for the project on Kickstarter.

It's a testament to the popularity of Upcoming.org that the funding target has already been exceeded by 250 per cent. But you still have until 30 May to invest and get your hands on the backer rewards, which range from a 'Backer' badge on your profile and early access to the beta, to site-wide sponsorship.

Head over here to see the Kickstarter page.