Issue 217 on sale now!

Issue 217: 148 pages of awesome

This year at SXSW it was revealed that WordPress powers a remarkable 12 per cent of the web. It's an awesomely powerful, easy to use CMS, which is why we've devoted six pages in issue 217 to our guide to unleashing the power of WordPress 3.



Our second big feature is about email newsletters: if done correctly they can be a great way to bond with your audience, but if done badly they can be perceived as spam. Digital creative agency We Love provides guidance on producing amazing emails.



Highlights from our technique section include Lea Verou's excellent tutorial on CSS3 gradients; Aardman Digital's Richard Davey on building a retro game with Flixel; Phil Leggetter guide to building a real-time survey with WebSockets; and Tim Millwood's tutorial on building a job listings website with Drupal.



We've also got Phil Coffman of Method & Craft giving advice on running a successful side project, and Ryan Carson of Carsonified talks about the relaunch of Think Vitamin membership and his Future of... events.



A hefty issue all in all. Issue 217 is available in all good bookshops and newsagents; alternatively you can buy a copy online or buy a digital version via Zinio.