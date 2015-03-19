Get paid more with new issue of net magazine

Are you getting paid enough? This issue, net's all about money. Running throughout the magazine we have articles to help you work out what you should be charging, ensure you get paid on time, and boost your profits.
Plus, we reveal the results from our exclusive survey exploring how professionals in the web industry work, what they charge, and how they manage their money.
Free gifts!
In-keeping with our theme, we've also delved into the rapidly growing sector of ecommerce.
We've partnered up with Shopify to bring you a 20-page guide to creating amazing ecommerce experiences, with tips on everything from working with Shopify themes to shaving those valuable seconds off your load time.
But that's not all! We've also teamed up with our friends at Treehouse to give you a 60-day free trial, worth $50, enabling you to access hundreds of online courses on web design and development taught by experts. This is a fantastic opportunity to sharpen your skills! Don't miss it!
More top reads
You may have heard talk of a little concept called the Internet of Things. According to laser master Seb Lee-Delisle, now is the best time to start getting creative with smart objects. This issue, he gives you some pointers for getting started dabbling with hardware.
Projects that will boost your skills
The new issue of net magazine also packs a huge menu of top tutorials. Each is written by a respected industry expert and will boost your design and development skills.
More top reads
- Greg Storey shares his thoughts on business, starting again and life after Happy Cog
- Vasilis van Gemert fights to reintroduce engineers into the creative process
- We explore how RetroFuzz built Wrangler's first ever ecommerce site
How to get hold of net issue 266
- Printed magazine via My Favourite Magazines and good newsagents (on sale in 4-6 weeks' time outside the UK)
- Newsstand for iOS edition
- Google Play edition
- Kindle Fire HD edition via the Amazon Appstore app
- Zinio edition
- Nook edition