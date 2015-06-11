25 hottest web design tricks in the new issue of net

A better web means a better experience for everyone – designers, developers and users. This month, net has enlisted the help of The Pastry Box Project's Katy Watkins and Alex Duloz to discover how we can build a more efficient web. They asked the world's top web professionals, from Brad Frost to Rachel Andrew, and collated their findings to bring you 25 of the hottest web design tips and techniques.

Also this issue, there are some fantastic freebies. There's a free, three-month trial of web development training platform Frontend Masters (worth $117), and print readers will receive a mini guide to prototyping, courtesy of the clever people at UXPin.

In net's Projects section you'll discover how to design responsive emails fit for 2015, learn how to use BrowserSync to test your sites on multiple devices and browsers, and find out how to create a logo using Affinity Designer.

The announcement of Google's mobile-friendly algorithm in April left many site owners flustered. Fear not – analytics expert Annie Cushing gives you her guide to the free Google tools that will help you measure and manage your sites' mobile performance, and ensure you stay up to date with marketplace demands.

Plus, elsewhere in issue 269 of net:

The inventor of CSS, Håkon Wium Lie, explains how we're not done saving the web yet

Cassie McDaniel runs down her favourite sites, including a campaign site that could shake up the way politicians use their web presence

Baymard Institute's Christian Holst explores how to design fantastic product lists on your ecommerce sites

Go behind the scenes of Code Computerlove's powerful new site for Amnesty International

