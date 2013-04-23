June 2013 #241

The need to create a flexible, adaptable web experience to suit the multitude of devices out there is becoming more apparent every day, and Brad Frost has come up with 25 tools that will help you do just that. It's also becoming increasingly important to write scalable, flexible, modular code, so this month Steven Bradley provides an overview of four methods of doing this. We have a fascinating interview with design magician Stephen P Anderson, who uses the principles of psychology to create better user experiences, and tutorials on the new CSS filter property, web typography, Adobe Fireworks and more. Plus:

Five traits of killer apps

Design your own UI kit

Serve faster web pages

Build a game with Three.js