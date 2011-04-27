Nominations open for the 2011 .net Awards

Suggest a nominee. Go to the nominations page now!

Nominations for the 13th .net Awards are now open at www.thenetawards.com. We want you to help us find 2011's best of the web and there are 16 categories to choose from. This year there's a renewed focus on emerging talent with new Awards including the Young Designer, Young Developer and Brilliant Newcomer Awards - presented in association with Happy Cog.

Last year the Awards clocked up more than 95,000 votes, and winners included Ravelry (beating Facebook and Twitter as Best Community Site!), Modernizr (Open Source App of the Year) and Typekit (Web Application of the Year). The mighty Jeffrey Zeldman, meanwhile, scored a hat-trick, bagging awards as Standards Champion and for Design Agency of the Year and Video Podcast of the Year (for The Big Web Show, co-hosted with Dan Benjamin).

The 2011 Awards are set to be our best yet, but we can't do it without your input! So, please take a few moments to nominate your favourites at www.thenetawards.com. Don't miss out! Make your nominations today.

The nominations phase closes 15th July.