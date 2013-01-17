The Ultimate Guide to Web Design

This guide contains everything you need to start building amazing websites! With tutorials covering the very latest HTML, CSS and JavaScript techniques, articles on best practice and a showcase of inspiring work, this is the only guide you need to take your web design skills to the next level.

The world of web design is moving fast, and we've got the latest trends, tools and developments covered. Special chapters look at how to get started with responsive web design as well as the challenges of designing for Apple's Retina displays.

Plus, we round up the best of the new coding apps, gather expert tips and advice from the leading lights of the industry and take a close look at the boom in web typography. In short, 228 pages of web design goodness!