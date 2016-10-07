5 reasons to look forward to OFFSET Sheffield

After the success of the first OFFSET in England last year in London, Dublin’s creative and design conference is heading to Sheffield.

The tenth edition of the conference will take place at the Crucible Theatreas part of Sheffield’s Catalyst Festival of Creativity and will be the opening event of Sheffield’s Design Week. With two stages, and 32 two hours of 60 speakers, reading the line-up is a task in itself. We round up the speakers you simply can’t afford to miss.

Top young creative Aaron Duffy aims to find new ways to make viewers of his graphic designs think and smile. Aaron was named number one in Business Insider’s 30 most creative in advertising under 30 and has worked for clients such as Google, Audi and Ok Go. His talk at 6.15 pm on Friday finishes what is sure to be a great day.

Marta Veludo’s clients range from the corporate (Adidas and Lego) to the cultural (Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival). Her colourful work is often inspired by pop-culture, and draws upon a range of disciplines and mediums, with striking results. Catch her at 4.30pm on Friday on the main stage.

The Designers Republic’s Ian Anderson will speak twice over the weekend. Once, at 5.30pm on Friday, and then again on Saturday at 4.30pm, with an intriguingly titled talk ‘Home is where the art is.’ Both main-stage talks from this stalwart of design will no doubt be absorbing, but if you’ve got to choose between the two, we’d go for the second one.

One of the first to take to the main stage on Friday morning at 11.45am, Steve Simpson’s talk is bound to kick things off with a bang. Revered worldwide for his hand lettered packaging design, Simpson’s latest projects include the packaging for a Day of the Dead Mexican tequila, and a new label for Mic Chilli sauce – one of Simpson’s best-known projects.

The second stage, sponsored by Squarespace, is by no means second-rate, and promises a varied and inspiring range of talks. At 4.30pm on Friday, Andy Altmann of Why Not Associates and Andy Stevens of Graphic Thought Facility discuss their new project for Sheffield Institute of Arts with what promises to be an insightful talk entitled ‘Straight ahead and to the left’.

To see the full line-up and buy tickets for the event, visit the OFFSET website. We’ll see you there!