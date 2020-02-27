Unmissable video explains all 50+ Adobe apps

Ask anybody to name an Adobe product and we bet they'll say Photoshop. Ask for more and you might hear Illustrator, InDesign or After Effects. But do you think you could name 50? Us neither – until now.

When YouTuber Humtog couldn't find an official introduction to Adobe's entire Creative Suite and beyond, he decided to make his own – and the result is 10 minutes of essential viewing for any kind of digital creative. While there are tons of detailed Photoshop tutorials and Illustrator tutorials around, this is the first time we've seen every single app explained in one place:

All those icons look like some kind of creative periodic table – which is appropriate seeing as there's an Adobe app for pretty much every element of digital creativity these days. It's surprising that there isn't an official whistle-stop tour of Adobe's entire offering available, but we can't imagine it being much clearer than this. As well as introducing each app and what it's generally used for, Humtog points out differences between similar-seeming apps such as Photoshop vs Lightroom. A particularly nice touch is the animated character who occasionally pops up with the sort of questions we're usually too embarrassed to ask ("but isn't Flash, like, dead?").

As well as being useful and informative, the video is a fascinating window into the huge world of creativity offered by Adobe. You could be a seasoned pro at one of these tools and never have heard of another. As one Reddit user writes, "This is a better explanation than I've ever heard and I've used many of these tools in some professional capacity for almost 20 years. Phenomenal video!"

Humtog says the video took over a year to make, and he "stopped making it mid-way due to how time-consuming it got". Thankfully, his hard work seems to be paying off. At the end of the video he jokes that he'd like to improve his current subscriber count of two – and right now he's on 3.33k. On the strength of this video alone, we'd say he's definitely worth a subscribe.

Related articles: