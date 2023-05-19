If I was looking for a new iPad, this is the deal I'd go for right now

If I was looking to get myself a brand new iPad, I'd go for this 2022, 9th Gen, 64G, 10.2-inch model, and at this low price of $279 down from $329 over at Amazon. It's the iPad that, when we got our hands on it for a thorough review, we called 'the perfect iPad for the most number of people', and we stick by that. If you're a pro video editor, you'll want a recent iPad Pro – for pretty much everyone else, this is a great tablet option.

Below we detail the deal and how it stacks up compared to other deals on this specific iPad – for more, check out our hands on iPad (9th Gen) review. At the time of writing, this is by far the best deal I'm seeing on the 2022 iPad, and if it weren't for the fact that I've got some new tablets in for review, I'd snap this up. You want more iPad deals, as and when they go live? Check out our live page for all the best iPad deals.

Apple iPad (2021, 9 Gen, 10.2-inch)

Was: $329.99

Now: $279 at Amazon

Save: $50 Overview: Not quite the lowest price we've ever seen for the 10.2-inch 2021 iPad, but close, this is a great deal on one of the most popular iPad models. There is the more recent 10th Gen 2022 model, but you'll have to pay a lot more for that, and for what you get, this would be our choice for a good allrounder tablet. Key features: At 487g for this Wi-Fi only model, this iPad is no heavy burden, and is a light and portable tablet to handle. It's A13 bionic chip with 3GB RAM makes it a speedy companion for all your online streaming and mobile gaming. However, we really love the 10.2-inch IPS LCD display that boast 2160x1620 resolution. That's pretty! Price history: The lowest that we've seen the 2021, 9 Gen iPad was $249.99 back in March of this year. We think that was part of the Amazon Spring Sale, but that dip in price did not last long, and since then it's been flirting with $300 and $290, so this dip to $279 is notable. Price comparison: $329 at Best Buy | $319 at B&H Photo Reviews: When the 9 Gen iPad came out in 2021, it got solid 4/5 star reviews across the board, with our sister title What HiFi giving it a full 5 stars. For many it was seen as the benchmark for your all-rounder tablet, perfect for streaming, light digital sketching, and media play and games. It's a solid, beautiful bit of kit, and we loved its 'gorgeous screen and clever new front camera for video calls'.



