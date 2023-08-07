The AA's Street Fighter billboard is a total KO

By Natalie Fear
published

That's one way to beat the competition.

A yellow billboard featuring the characters Ken and Ryu from Street Fighter alongside bold black text that reads "it's ok. I'm with the AA"
(Image credit: Born Licensing)

The AA has revved up its ad campaigns in a recent collaboration with Capcom's Street Fighter, creating animated billboards featuring fan favourite characters from the iconic game. The Automobile Association, known for its breakdown recovery service, recently launched the "It's ok. I'm with the AA" campaign, reinforcing its customers confidence in their services, no matter how extreme the situation. 

With the release of Street Fighter 6 in June of this year, it's clear that the series is having a resurgence, and the AA's retro ad is giving us a much needed nostalgia fix. The game is a pop culture icon that's gained massive success, becoming one of the highest grossing video game franchises of all time, selling over 50 million units since its release in 1987. No wonder the AA is so keen to have this cult classic on its side. 

Sporting the AA's bold black and yellow colourway, the animated billboard features iconic characters, Ken and Ryu, destroying a car, accompanied by sound effects from the original game. As the billboard pans out, the owner of the car gives a nonchalant shrug, so I can't say that he seems particularly concerned. Rest assured, the AA says, "it's ok" and help is at hand, even for cars that are beaten up to the extreme.

The campaign is part of a collaboration between The Gate and Goodstuff, working with the AA towards a more playful marketing strategy. Chief creative officer of The Gate, Lucas Peon, says that this new collaboration is a way to "really resonate with people" by harnessing the nostalgia of the franchise. Observant fans may recognise the original assets from Street Fighter 2, released in 1991, but will this move spark a resurgence of more '90s classics? 

Ken and Ryu from Street Fighter Destroying a silver car

(Image credit: The Gate)
See more

Lots of brands seem to be hopping on the nostalgia train, but who doesn't love a blast from the past? Here are some other brands that are hitting us hard with the nostalgia

This collaboration has certainly got us missing simpler times, and if you're still craving the classics, check out our collection of the best retro consoles this year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles